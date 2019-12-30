Is Tiger Shroff jealous? Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur to share an underwater kiss for 'Malang'

The new year is going to be super exciting because 2020 is the year of some of the most awaited movies. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sharing space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' to Mohit Suri's 'Malang' which stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and and Kunal Khemu, there's an interesting list of upcoming movies.
Like the star cast of 'Malang' wasn't enough! Makers increased the excitement by teasing fans with a sneak peak.
The official Instagram page of the movie had shared a picture of Disha and Aditya posing by the waters. Disha can be seen wearing a diving suit as she happily clasps Aditya's arm. The caption read,"#Malang prep underway 🌊#Repost @dishapatani Training for something special #malang🌸"
Well, let us put the speculations to rest. According to a report, the duo will be sharing an underwater kiss. The two were being trained for the underwater kissing sequence as they had to practice breathing in sync. A report by Times Now said, "It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns.”
'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit and produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani.
Mohit is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2' staring Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor was a hit. The flick is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.
