Is this the same star wife who wore ripped jeans first time after marriage?

Mira Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai on the sets of an ad shoot. The star wife looked all glammed up in a black gown with a plunging neckline.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor got married back in 2014 and have become parents to two adorable kids Zain and Misha Kapoor.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, earlier this year, Mira had talked about moving to Mumbai from Delhi, she went on to reveal it was after marriage that she first wore a ripped jeans as her style sense changed.

She said “I’ve also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here… The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot. He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective.”

Mira is one of the most talked about star wives in Bollywood, she is often snapped by paparazzi without Misha and Shahid Kapoor. And these pictures are proof that Mira's sense of style has indeed changed!