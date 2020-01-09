Is that Rapunzel at 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' screening?

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer war drama, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is all set to hit the theatres on January 10. Ajay and Kajol were present at the screening with their family. We also spotted Rapunzel at the 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' screening in PVR, Juhu.

Husband-wife duo, Kajol and Ajay have reunited for Om Raut's periodic drama. In the movie, Ajay Devgn will be seen as the brave warrior Tanhaji Malasure, while, Kajol is essaying the role of Tanhaji's wife, Savitribai Malusare.

Saif Ali Khan is playing the antagonist, Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol were spotted at the screening with their son Yug and their 16-year-old daughter Nysa Devgan. While Kajol looked as stunning as ever in a black and gold salwar suit, it was her beautiful daughter Nysa who caught our attention.

Ajay's diva daughter Nysa has been the talk of the town for her shutterbug pictures. She may have not ventured in Bollywood just yet, but the young lady has been in the public, thanks to paparazzi culture. The star kid was seen in a white mini dress as she graced the screening looking as pretty as ever. While Nysa's dress was enough to grab the eyeballs, we can't help but notice her beautiful Rapunzel tresses.