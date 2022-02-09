'Is she wearing a swimsuit?': Deepika Padukone trolled once again for bold outfit during ‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions

Bollywood actor-producer Deepika Padukone, who was recently in the news for hitting back at a blogger over her sartorial choices during ‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions, has been trolled once again for yet another bold outfit.

Deepika was photographed by the paparazzi wearing a denim bodysuit with joggers by Adidas X Ivy Park, which highlighted her waist. She accessorised it with white stilettos.

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Unfortunately, netizens trolled the actress with their brutal comments.

Advertisement

For the unversed, promotions of the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial romantic movie have been going on in full swing since the makers dropped the film's trailer on January 20.

The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, the film stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the Amazon Original movie will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:14 AM IST