Is Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2’ mystery villain TV actor Vishal Jethwa?

Yesterday YRF released a trailer of most awaited crime thriller 'Mardaani 2' features Rani Mukerji as a cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The 2 minute 19 seconds suspense full of video sends chills down the spine. The one things which grabbed the attention of viewers is the villain of the story.

While YRF has still kept the name of this actor a mystery, sources manage to find the indentity of the villain. The fast-paced trailer does not allow a clean look at his face, but somehow managed to screengrab a shot of his from the trailer. The bald actor plays a rapist in the film that targets minors in Rajasthan, and Rani Mukerji’s character Shivani Shivaji Roy plays cat and mouse with him.

Sources said that TV star Vishal Jethwa is playing the bad boy in the film. However, nothing is official yet. He is best known for portraying the role of Akbar on Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap