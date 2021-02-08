'Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point?' Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka Chopra's silence on farmers' protest

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has now questioned actress Priyanka Chopra's 'silence' on the ongoing farmers protest in India.
After giving a 'shout out to farmers' and hitting back at trolls, Khalifa took to Twitter to target the 'The White Tiger' actress.
"Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence," she tweeted on Monday.
Responding to the tweet, netizens took to the comments section to call out Priyanka. Meanwhile, the actress' fans pointed out that she had shown her support to agitating farmers in December.
A fan wrote, "Priyanka Chopra has already shown support for farmers back in December, and is one of the few mainstream actors to speak up . Odd that you would single out someone who was one of the first to raise attention to this."
While a user commented, "She is now busy promoting her book. Couldn't possibly risk a loss of sales. Yes, she spoke out initially but that was it."
Another wrote, "Mrs. Jonas did chime in at the very beginning, but succumb to these RW trolls."
For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra had earlier expressed solidarity with the farmers and said that "as a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."
The 'Baywatch' star had posted her reaction on Twitter in response to a tweet by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.
"Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later," read her tweet.
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had also questioned Priyanka's silence after the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in Delhi turned violent on Republic Day.