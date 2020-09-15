Is Kumar Sanu's son called Kumar Janu? The prodigal son speaks up

Acclaimed singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu has been reportedly roped in as a contestant for the upcoming season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.
Sanu’s son, who is also a musician, has been christened by Google search as Kumar Janu.
As media reports named him under ‘Bigg Boss’ articles, social media influencer Akshar Pathak wrote on Twitter, “back when I learnt that bappi lahiri has a son named bappa lahiri I thought nothing could possibly ever beat that but today I learnt that kumar sanu has a son named kumar janu.”
Twitter user @sagarcasm commented on the post by adding, “Wait till you find out Dimple Kapadia's sister is called Simple Kapadia.”
As the tweet went viral, junior Sanu replied to Pathak’s post on Instagram and wrote, “Bhai mere @aksharpathak I am Kumar Sanu's son and my name is Jaan Kumar Sanu Meme matt bana do yaar.”
Pathak quipped, “are you telling google is lying?! (also thanks for being a sport) (also pls tell your dad I'M A HUGEEEEE FAN).”
Janu replied to the same by commenting, “absolutely bro ! Will convey the message!! And yess I've been trying to get the Google thing changed because Gita pe haath rakh ke kehta hu I am not Kumar Janu.”
