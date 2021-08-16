‘Is Kiara Advani rich?’: ‘Shershaah’ actress answers the most Googled questions about her

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who is known for her roles in 'Kabir Singh' and 'Good Newz', recently featured in the film 'Shershaah', where she essayed the character of Dimple Cheema, Captain Vikram Batra’s fiancee.

Recently, during an interaction with Radio City for the film’s promotion, Kiara answered the most Googled questions about her.

The first question was about who is her best friend, to which she said, “My best friends are girlfriends of mine from school - Sanya, Kareena, Charvi, Anuja, Sakshi." She also added that her girl gang would call themselves HRC or Hard Rock Cafe because it was their hang out spot.

When asked who was her first celebrity crush, Kiara promptly said “Hrithik Roshan.”

She was then asked is she was rich, to which Kiara gave an epic reply stating, “It depends how you define rich. I would like to say I am rich in my values and culture and emotions."

Meanwhile, the actress is garnering rave reviews from the audience for 'Shershaah' which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Sharing her experience of working on the patriotic film, Kiara told IANS: "What I learned while shooting for 'Shershaah', one of my experiences was the sacrifices made by the loved ones of the army officers and their families, who I would want to salute because they are the unsung heroes, and they form the backbone and are a pillar of strength for an army officer. For me, I salute both, our army and the army behind the army."

Kiara, 29, made her debut with 'Fugly', but her role of the real-life character of Sakshi Rawat, a hotel manager, and cricketer M.S. Dhoni's wife, in sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was the turning point of her career.

Interestingly, Kiara had an interest in psychiatry besides acting. She said, "If not an actor, I would have been a child psychiatrist."

