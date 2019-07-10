Is Kapil Dev prepping for Ranveer Singh’s biopic?

<p>Ranveer Singh is all set and raring to go to appear in Kapil Dev’s biopic ’83. Ranveer has been keeping us updated with the happenings from the sets and he even posted a photo of himself in the garb of the Haryana Hurricane on his birthday, which of course got us even more excited for the biopic.</p><p>While the fans are used to seeing Ranveer in the look of Kapil, it is exciting to see the former Indian captain donning clothes like Ranveer! Yeah, that happened too and the pic went viral. One of the Twitter users also asked if Kapil is starring in Ranveer’s biopic now. The pic was captioned, “Kapil Sir preparing for Ranveer Singh’s biopic.”</p>.<p>Ranveer will be joined by Deepika Padkuone in the film who plays his wife on screen too. The Kabir Khan directorial is making noise for all the right reasons.</p>.Loved Ranveer Singh's rainbow cake? Here's where to find it in Mumbai .<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>