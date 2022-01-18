'Is it too patriarchal?': Priyanka Chopra recalls what she felt when she wore mangalsutra for the first time

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed how she felt when she wore a mangalsutra for the first time as a married woman.

Priyanka tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas December 1, 2018.

The actress, who often wears her mangalsutra, shared in a brand endorsement on Instagram, "I remember when I wore mine for the first time… because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? But at the same time, I am that generation that's sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we'll see the next generation of girls might do differently."

She also explained the reason behind the use of black beads in a mangalsutra. "The black is basically to ward off evil, to protect you," she added.

Check out the video here:

"Take traditions forward by knowing who and what you stand for… I’m trying and learning everyday," a part of Priyanka’s caption for the video read.

A part of her wedding trousseau, Priyanka's mangalsutra was created by the Italian fashion label Bulgari.

Priyanka and Nick have been married for three years now and live at their posh residence in Los Angeles. The actress often shares glimpses of how she continues to follow Indian tradition and culture even in the US.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will soon be seen in the American drama television series for Amazon Prime Video, 'Citadel' and the romantic drama, 'Text For You'.

She will also be seen in the Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:26 PM IST