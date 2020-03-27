'Is it primetime or pottytime?': Times Now brutally trolled for asking flying kiss from Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan makes news every day - for the clothes he wears, for the way he walks and even his cute wave at the paparazzi - fills hearts with joy. Meanwhile on Friday, he made news for "not giving a flying kiss" on a television channel.
In a video going viral, Saif Ali Khan is seen in a conversation with Times Now Editor. Before ending the interview, the Editor requests Saif to give the viewers a glimpse of Taimur. However, Saif says that the little prince is "currently on the potty" and won't be able to give a flying kiss to the audience. The Editor further says, "Its an important place to be in and nobody can interrupt him or disturb him there."
Watch Video:
Ever since the video went viral, Times Now has been brutally trolled on social media. "Seriously, I cant believe our media has stooped so low. Damn you! Currently there are more important affairs to be discussed. Let that innocent kid live his life, he doesnt need your viewers' attention. Your viewers will cheer If they hear any good news on the ongoing #pandemic," a Twitter user wrote.
Another Twitter user wrote, "Here people are suffering and are in tense due to #CoronaLockdown and these channels have no other news to cover rather go after a celebrity kid. Shame."
Here are a few reactions on the microblogging site:
