'Is it primetime or pottytime?': Times Now brutally trolled for asking flying kiss from Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan makes news every day - for the clothes he wears, for the way he walks and even his cute wave at the paparazzi - fills hearts with joy. Meanwhile on Friday, he made news for "not giving a flying kiss" on a television channel.

In a video going viral, Saif Ali Khan is seen in a conversation with Times Now Editor. Before ending the interview, the Editor requests Saif to give the viewers a glimpse of Taimur. However, Saif says that the little prince is "currently on the potty" and won't be able to give a flying kiss to the audience. The Editor further says, "Its an important place to be in and nobody can interrupt him or disturb him there."

Watch Video: