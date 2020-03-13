Is it okay for Radhika Madan to promote 'Angrezi Medium' like this amid coronavirus outbreak?

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan is currently promoting her recent release, 'Angrezi Medium' and turned into a halwai at a recent event. Radhika Madan, on Thursday, visited Maddock Films office, in Santacruz and tried her hand at making some lip-smacking moti choor laddus, with the Ghasitaram sweets' team. Radhika channelled her inner desi girl and stunned in a traditional white salwar suit.
In the pictures, the 'Patakha' actress can be seen making some laddus with her own hands. While the other team members can be seen wearing gloves, Radhika ditched them and went all-in with her bare hands. She also fed the laddus to the others present at the event. Although we're sure the laddus were delicious, we doubt if Radhika Madan's promotional stunt is safe amid the coronavirus scare.
The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 72 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh.
On Thursday, declared coronavirus an epidemic and announced that all schools, colleges and cinema halls in the national capital will remain shut till March 31. This will highly impact the box office collection of Radhika's 'Angrezi Medium'.
The movie that hit the theatres on March 13, marked Irrfan Khan's much-awaited comeback. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika is playing the role of Irrfan's daughter in the film.
Radhika Madan who rose to fame with the TV show 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' has also featured in movies like 'Patakhaa' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)