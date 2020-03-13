Is it okay for Radhika Madan to promote 'Angrezi Medium' like this amid coronavirus outbreak?

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 72 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, declared coronavirus an epidemic and announced that all schools, colleges and cinema halls in the national capital will remain shut till March 31. This will highly impact the box office collection of Radhika's 'Angrezi Medium'.

The movie that hit the theatres on March 13, marked Irrfan Khan's much-awaited comeback. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika is playing the role of Irrfan's daughter in the film.

Radhika Madan who rose to fame with the TV show 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' has also featured in movies like 'Patakhaa' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.