Is celebrity picking dog poop news? Swara Bhasker weighs in

Meanwhile Swara feels the whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic, and says that it is time to leave aside political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country.

"The whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic.. it has been found that self quarantine and social distancing slow the speed with which the virus spreads," Swara told IANS.

"As our government makes efforts to bring the situation under control- as responsible citizens we must do our bit and follow the prescribed restrictions. Every movement has to adapt into the reality of the moment. And at this moment it is important that we leave aside our political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country and the whole world," she added.