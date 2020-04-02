Is celebrity picking dog poop news? Swara Bhasker weighs in

With netizens calling out celebrities sharing their most mundane activities like cooking and cleaning on social media, Swara Bhasker has come out in defence of her peers stating that the platform was designed to post random life details.
A Twitter user wrote, “Dear Celebrities, doing household chores is basic! Don’t make a huge fuss about it on #socialmedia. @ReallySwara picking her dog poop becomes TOI news! #Sigh!", to which Swara responded by quoting, "It’s on the entertainment pages sir. Mat padhiye :) social media was designed to share random life details that actually no one needs to know. Celebrities bhi vahi kar rahey hain, voh bhi bore hotey hain lockdown mein- muaaf kar dijiye (Celebrities are also doing that. They also get bored in lockdown. Please forgive)! Baaki stay safe!”
Bollywood appears to stay divided over actors sharing their quarantine moments. Earlier Farah Khan said, “Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you.”
Meanwhile Swara feels the whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic, and says that it is time to leave aside political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country.
"The whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic.. it has been found that self quarantine and social distancing slow the speed with which the virus spreads," Swara told IANS.
"As our government makes efforts to bring the situation under control- as responsible citizens we must do our bit and follow the prescribed restrictions. Every movement has to adapt into the reality of the moment. And at this moment it is important that we leave aside our political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country and the whole world," she added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)