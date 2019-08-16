Is Bhumi Pednekar dating ‘Mitron’ actor Jackky Bhagnani?

Rumours of Bhumi Pednekar finding the love of her life has been surfacing for a while, however a new report suggests the actress is currently dating producer and actor Jacky Bhagnani. Bhumi when earlier asked about dating someone he said, “I'm in a relationship with my work.”

But now Mumbai Mirror has claimed there is a romance brewing between Bhumi and Jackky. The report reads, "The lady exits and gets into a car that doesn't belong to her. It belongs to Jackky Bhagnani. They are among the newest couples in movietown. Her debut co-star Ayushmann Khurrana during an interview with Neha Dhupia he reveled that Bhumi is a pro at dating and he also shared an advice for men who wish to date her. "Patient in bed is a must-have quality," revealed as her advice for him.

Bhumi was also seen with Ayushmann in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and will also collaborate for next titled, ‘Bala’. Helmed by Amar Kaushik's the film will also see Yami Gautam, Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Bala hitting screens this November, follows a guy who has to deal with premature baldness.

Jackky Bhagnani on the other hand was last seen in 2018 film Mitron and is currently producing Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan.