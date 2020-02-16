Is Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora the reason behind Boney Kapoor and Salman Khan's 'strained' relation?

In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor revealed that his relationship with Salman Khan is 'strained now'. The actor-producer duo who has given hit movies like 'No Entry' and 'Wanted' have reportedly been on bad terms ever since Boney's son Arjun Kapoor started dating Malaika Arora.
Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika is the ex-wife of Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz and Malaika called it quits in 2016, after being married for 18 years. The former couple often claims that they are still on cordial terms with each other. However, it's Salman who didn't take Malaika and Arjun's relationship quite well! One of the reasons why the 'Dabang 3' actor didn't approve of their relationship was because Arjun has earlier dated his sister Arpita Khan Sharma.
According to reports, Arjun dated Arpita and then broke up with her and befriended Malaika Arora. But it was Arjun and Malaika's dating rumours that left Salman Khan livid.
Adding fuel to the fire, Salman and Prabhu Deva are reportedly getting back together for the sequel to their 2009 hit 'Wanted'. But, Boney Kapoor, who was the producer of the original film, is nowhere to be seen in the sequel.
Sources say Salman Khan is loathe to work with Boney Kapoor for “personal reasons”. But he is keen on doing a Wanted sequel with Prabhu Dheva as his Eid 2020 release. Hence, the sequel to Salman’s Wanted is going to be made under Khan’s own production banner – Salman Khan Films.
Says a source in the know, “Salman and Prabhu Dheva are doing a Wanted sequel. They won’t take Boney Kapoor’s consent. But, they will do the sequel anyway.”
Sources close to Boney say he would have happily given Salman Khan the go-ahead to the sequel without Boney as producer. “He isn’t the kind to hold grudges or someone who would do anything out of spite. All Salman had to do was ask Boney and Wanted would have been given to Salman. Doing it without consent is not proper. But Boney is not taking any legal action,” says the source.
Inputs from Bollywood Hungama.
