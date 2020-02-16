Is Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora the reason behind Boney Kapoor and Salman Khan's 'strained' relation?

In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor revealed that his relationship with Salman Khan is 'strained now'. The actor-producer duo who has given hit movies like 'No Entry' and 'Wanted' have reportedly been on bad terms ever since Boney's son Arjun Kapoor started dating Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika is the ex-wife of Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz and Malaika called it quits in 2016, after being married for 18 years. The former couple often claims that they are still on cordial terms with each other. However, it's Salman who didn't take Malaika and Arjun's relationship quite well! One of the reasons why the 'Dabang 3' actor didn't approve of their relationship was because Arjun has earlier dated his sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

According to reports, Arjun dated Arpita and then broke up with her and befriended Malaika Arora. But it was Arjun and Malaika's dating rumours that left Salman Khan livid.