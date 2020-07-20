Is Alia Bhatt's cryptic post about Kangana Ranaut's interview with Arnab Goswami?

Kangana Ranaut, in her interview with Republic TV, had slammed Alia Bhatt for collecting the Best Actress award for a 'mediocre role' as Safeena in 'Gully Boy'. Revisiting 'Koffee with Karan' episode, where Alia had mocked Sushant Singh Rajput in the rapid fire round, she alleged, "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he(Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."

Among others Kangana also called out Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for allegedly throwing a footwear at her and urged that he should be summoned in the suicide case. She said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful?"