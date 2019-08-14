Is Akshay Kumar promoting Government led initiatives? Is he a silent ambassador?

Akshay Kumar has made a name for himself in the last few years as the hero of patriotic films. Akshay has been part of many films that have made an effort to better the lives and living conditions in India along with influencing some patriotic spirit. However, there is one another similarity people have begun to notice which is between the actor, his films and their connection to government initiatives.
Akshay’s last film that brought about a huge change in the open defecation issue was 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha'. The film was even promoted alongside ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ initiative started by the government in 2014. Post the film’s success and its effect on the society, the government also took charge to support the film industry which has also increased and influenced political views and opinions largely.
He later went on to interview PM Narendra Modi during the Election season this year for a non-political interview. Their banter then had many questioning the purpose of the actor’s collaboration with PM. Akshay’s upcoming film has also been raising some eyebrows, his next film 'Mission Mangal' is based on the Chandrayaan project has been in development since 2015 and was a successful Outerspace mission for India.
If these events weren’t enough to overlap and follow each other, after Indian Government revoked the Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, rumours of Akshay starring in a National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s biopic started to surface.
But Akshay recently in an interaction with media denied working on the new biopic, he also claimed the events are all coincidental. He said, "Modi sir did Swachh Bharat in 2014, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' came in 2017. So, you are wrong," he said. The Chandrayaan project has been in development since 2015 and we started shooting 'Mission Mangal' in December 2018. So, even that is not possible. This is all coincidental,"
The netizens, however, are convinced otherwise memes of the actor taking inspiration for every victory by India government have been going around on social media and garnered alot of love.
