Is Akshay Kumar promoting Government led initiatives? Is he a silent ambassador?

He later went on to interview PM Narendra Modi during the Election season this year for a non-political interview. Their banter then had many questioning the purpose of the actor’s collaboration with PM. Akshay’s upcoming film has also been raising some eyebrows, his next film 'Mission Mangal' is based on the Chandrayaan project has been in development since 2015 and was a successful Outerspace mission for India.

If these events weren’t enough to overlap and follow each other, after Indian Government revoked the Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, rumours of Akshay starring in a National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s biopic started to surface.

But Akshay recently in an interaction with media denied working on the new biopic, he also claimed the events are all coincidental. He said, "Modi sir did Swachh Bharat in 2014, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' came in 2017. So, you are wrong," he said. The Chandrayaan project has been in development since 2015 and we started shooting 'Mission Mangal' in December 2018. So, even that is not possible. This is all coincidental,"

The netizens, however, are convinced otherwise memes of the actor taking inspiration for every victory by India government have been going around on social media and garnered alot of love.