Irrfan starrer 'Angrezi Medium' is a heart-warming tale of father-daughter duo's dreams

After winning hearts with comedy-drama 'Hindi Medium', producers of the franchise, dropped a fun-filled trailer of its next installment 'Angrezi Medium' on Thursday.

The trailer narrates a heart-warming story of Rajasthan based father-daughter duo portrayed by Irrfan Khan and debutant Radhika Madan.

The film throws light on the obsession of people belonging to small towns to settle in foreign countries.

The trailer begins with Madan passing out from school and sharing her childhood dream of pursuing her higher studies in London with her father, essayed by Khan.

Khan at first is adamant about not allowing her daughter to pursue her further studies in London but eventually gives in owing his love for her.

The trailer then unfolds a new quest where Khan is seen fighting tooth and nail to land his daughter in an esteemed foreign university but continues to struggle due to financial constraints.

Actors Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor are also seen portraying pivotal roles in the film.

While Kareena plays a cop in the film, Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.