Irrfan Khan's spokesperson rubbishes death rumours, says actor is 'still fighting the battle'

Mumbai: Soon after reports of Irrfan Khans hospitalisation became public on Tuesday, rumours started doing the rounds in a section of the media claiming that the actor had passed away. An official statement had to be issued on behalf of the actor at around 1am on Wednesday to quash all such extreme rumours.

"It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so," said the statement, issued on behalf of Irrfan by his spokesperson.

The 53-year-old actor had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU), as reported by IANS in an earlier report on Tuesday.