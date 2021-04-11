Irrfan Khan's son Babil to make acting debut with Anushka Sharma-produced Netflix film 'Qala'

Dutt described "Qala" as a heart-breaking story "about a daughter who craves her mother's love." "I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. "It's always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like 'Bulbbul', and now 'Qala,'" Dutt said in a statement. Srishti Behl Arya, Director of International Original Film, Netflix India, said the streamer is thrilled to chronicle an "intricate tale of a woman" with "Qala".

"We are also excited that the incredibly talented Tripti Dimri will be back on Netflix, this time with the promising Babil I Khan, the newest addition to the growing Netflix family," Behl said. Karnesh Ssharma, producer at Clean Slate Filmz, said "Qala" aligned with their vision of the kind of stories the team aims to back. "At Clean Slate, our aim is to always produce content that stands out. Netflix, as a partner, shares the same vision which enables us to tell stories which are unique, clutter-breaking and heart-warming.

"After the success of 'Bulbbul', we are happy to announce our second film association with Netflix for Qala," the statement added. Netflix also revealed the film's first teaser, featuring behind the scenes footage from the shoot.