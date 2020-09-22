Irrfan Khan's son Babil slams netizens who trolled him for backing Anurag Kashyap

Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has slammed social media users for trolling him for supporting filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who was recently accused by budding actress Payal Ghosh for sexual harassment.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a series of pictures of Irrfan and called out people who told him that the latter would be ashamed of him.

"You know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don't have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being . So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like 'oh your father would be so ashamed of you'," he wrote.