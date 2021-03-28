Irrfan Khan's son Babil hits back at journalists who asked him if he was 'high' at Filmfare Awards 2021

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil, on Sunday, revealed that he was asked by as many as seven journalists if he was high at the Filmfare Awards 2021 ceremony, which was held on Saturday.

Clapping back at them for the outlandish question, Babil wrote: "Just wanted to share with yall that i attentended the filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if i was high just because of the shape of my eyes. well done guys."

"Great inquisitive research that you have conducted because i have been pure natural since i left university. really good job . you made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like i was high. thank you so much for that. i will use that look and make millions in Bollywood," he added.