Irrfan Khan's son Babil accused of using late father's memory 'to gain clout', says 'I'm perplexed and a little hurt'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who often shared unseen throwback pictures and memories of his father on Instagram, has revealed he was accused of using the late actor's memories to 'promote himself'.

When a user asked Babil when he will share something about Irrfan, he wrote: "I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused on what to do."

"I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time," he added.

"For Baba's fans wondering why I have stopped sharing memories of him," he captioned the Instagram story.