Irrfan Khan's son Babil accused of using late father's memory 'to gain clout', says 'I'm perplexed and a little hurt'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who often shared unseen throwback pictures and memories of his father on Instagram, has revealed he was accused of using the late actor's memories to 'promote himself'.
When a user asked Babil when he will share something about Irrfan, he wrote: "I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused on what to do."
"I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time," he added.
"For Baba's fans wondering why I have stopped sharing memories of him," he captioned the Instagram story.
Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, passed away last year.
His son Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix film 'Qala'.
The upcoming feature film 'Qala' will mark the second collaboration of Anushka Sharma's production house- Clean state films with Netflix after critically-acclaimed feature drama 'Bulbbul' that was released on the streaming giant in 2020.
The project will be helmed by Anvitaa Dutt who had previously directed 'Bulbbul' for the Clean States. She is also known for her works in critically and commercially hit movies like 'Queen', 'Dostana', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', and more.
The movie will also feature Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.
The plot of the film is being kept under wraps for now, but through the official releases, it is evident that the movie will revolve around the story of a daughter who craves her mother's love.
(ANI inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)