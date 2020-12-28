Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song of the Scorpions' to release in theatres in 2021

Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan's last film "The Song of Scorpions" will release in cinema halls in 2021, makers announced on Monday.

Panorama And 70mm will be presenting the film, a Feather Light and KNM production, in cinemas across India in early 2021.

"We will be offering this film to the audiences as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema. The era of cinema in India and abroad has benefitted from his acting prowess and we're happy to have canvassed his swansong," Abhishek Pathak, producer and director at Panorama Spotlight, said in a statement.