Irrfan Khan's death shows Twitter's ugly side some call him a terrorist, others say 'take Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aryan instead'

Bollywood's most versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

The last rites of actor Irrfan Khan were performed at the Versova cemetery in Mumbai at 3 pm later in the day. "He was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced," read a statement from the actor's representative.

Due to the lockdown, only a few people including his wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Babil and Ayan, and some close relatives and friends were present at the funeral. "We pray for his peace and we hope he is in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan's death showed us all the ugly side of Twitter. On one side Twitter users were mourning the death of the legendary actor and reminiscing in the memories of his best films, on the other hand some called him a terrorist.

Some Twitter users claimed that Irrfan was against animal sacrifice during the festival of Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid. Here are some of the tweets: