Irrfan Khan with AIB - the dank memer who was still more talented than most Bollywood actors

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53.
He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.
"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'," an official statement from the actor's representative read.
Irrfan was Bollywood's most versatile actor with the 53-year-old having nailed his acting skills in every genre.
Irrfan, while promoting his 2017 hit film 'Hindi-Medium' also recreated many infamous memes with All-India Bakchod (AIB).
Here are the 6 memes he recreated:
#1 Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe
#2 Condescending Wonka
#3 Roll Safe - Guy Tapping Head
#4 Drake Hotline Bling
#5 Success Kid
#6 Yeh bik gayi hai gormint - Aunty Bh***i
On the professional front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. "Angrezi Medium" ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down.
