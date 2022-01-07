Irrfan Khan was in tears when wife Sutapa sang ‘Aaj jaane ki zid na karo’ a day before his demise

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa had once revealed that she and her friends had sung songs during their emotional last moments with Khan. On his 55th birth anniversary, she reveals what exactly happened.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sutapa named the songs they sang stating, “Jhoola kinne dala re, amraiya, jhoole mora saiyaan, loon main baliyaan… from Umrao Jaan, Lag jaa gale ke phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho (Woh Kaun Thi?), the ghazal Aaj jaane ki zid na karo… and some Rabindra sangeet. He was unconscious but he had tears rolling down.”

Sutapa and Irrfan got married in 1995. The two have sons Babil and Ayaan. Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He died in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29, 2020.

Armed with his National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi, background, Irrfan made his first appearance in 1986 on small screen. Film work came to him with "Salaam Bombay!" in 1988 in an insignificant role.

The perseverance paid off in 2003 with "Maqbool", but he went on to so side roles in films like "Aan: Men At Work", "Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets", "Life In… A Metro", "Sunday", "Mumbai Meri Jaan", "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Billu".

For Irrfan, things started moving with "Life Of Pi" in 2012, followed by "The Lunch Box", "Piku", "Jazbaa", "Qarib Qarib Singlle", "Blackmail" etc. In between these, "Hindi Medium" became the first real Irrfan Khan hit.

Irrfan's last film to release is "Angrezi Medium". The day the film released theatrically on March 13, the COVID-19 pandemic closedown was declared in India as well as through rest of the world, leading to the closing down of just about every social activity including cinema halls. The film had to be discontinued the same day it had opened in cinemas. The film was released prematurely on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:04 AM IST