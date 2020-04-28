Irrfan Khan in intensive care unit at Mumbai hospital due to colon infection

Irrfan Khan is hospitalised with colon infection, according to an official statement released on behalf of the actor.

The 53-year-old actor is admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He is in the intensive care unit (ICU), as reported by IANS in an earlier report on Tuesday.

"Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon," said a statement issued on behalf of Irrfan by his spokesperson.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.

Irrfan is currently mourning the loss of his mother. The actor's mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. "Angrezi Medium" ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down.