Irrfan Khan death: Writer Paulo Coelho quotes Bhagavad Gita while condoling the demise

Legendary novelist and lyricist Paulo Coelho who is best known for his novel 'The Alchemist' expressed grief over the untimely demise of internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Coelho took to Twitter and posted a picture of the departed actor and also wrote a quote from the holy book Bhagavad Gita.

"A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan "Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable." -- Bhagavad Gita," the 72-year-old wrote.