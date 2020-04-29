Irrfan Khan death: Top Bollywood dialogues by Irrfan in Paan Singh Tomar, D-Day, Life of Pi, Gunday and others that will give you goosebumps

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53.

Irrfan Khan was hospitalised with colon infection on Tuesday, according to an official statement released on behalf of the actor. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Well, there's no doubt that Irrfan is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry and he was known for his great contributions to the industry.

His films like Haider, Life in a metro, D-Day, Life of Pi, Paan Singh Tomar won hearts of his fans time and again.

After the news of his death, his fans, counterparts in the industry, people from the sports and political fraternity expressed shock and sadness and paid tribute to the versatile actor.

Some even remembered his memorable dialogues that will give you chills everytime you watch his movie.

Here are top dialogues from his movies like Gunday, Jazbaa, Paan Singh Tomar, Life in a metro and others that will give you goosebumps.