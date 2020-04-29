Irrfan Khan death: HM Amit Shah, President Ram Nath Kovind mourn the death of Bollywood's finest actor

Bollywood's most versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53.
He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind mourned Irrfan Khan's untimely demise.
Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said that he was anguished over the sad news of Irfan Khan’s demise. He wrote, "He was a versatile actor, who’s art had earned global fame and recognition. Irfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers."
President Ram Nath Kovind said that he was rare talent and a brilliant actor. He tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers."
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned actor Irrfan Khan's death. He wrote, "Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."
