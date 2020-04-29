Irrfan Khan death: HM Amit Shah, President Ram Nath Kovind mourn the death of Bollywood's finest actor

Bollywood's most versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53.

He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind mourned Irrfan Khan's untimely demise.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said that he was anguished over the sad news of Irfan Khan’s demise. He wrote, "He was a versatile actor, who’s art had earned global fame and recognition. Irfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers."