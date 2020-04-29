Irrfan Khan death: Childhood friend reveals that actor's mother wanted him to become a teacher in Jaipur

Haider Ali Zaidi, the Bharatpur SP and a friend of Irrfan Khan said that it is difficult to comprehend that the actor is no more.
"One thing I have to give Irrfan. He lived life on his terms. He was intense and that intensity could be seen in the roles he played," Zaidi said while speaking to Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra.
Irrfan Khan died due to colon-induced complications on Wedenesday morning. He was 53. His death has sent shockwaves across the film world, and those who knew and worked with the actor, have commented what a great human being he was.
While speaking to Free Press Journal, Zaidi also said that it will take time to get over Irrfan's death. "I still expect a call from him at any point," he said fighting tears.
Zaidi, who is close to Irrfan's family, also said that his mother wanted him to come back to Jaipur and become a teacher.
Watch the video here
Irrfan Khan was hospitalised with colon infection on Tuesday, according to an official statement released on behalf of the actor. This is a manifestation of his neuroendocrine tumour, a condition in which hormonal cells and cells from the central nervous system become tumours. People between the age group of 40 and 60 are likely to get this tumour and it's more commonly seen in men. Symptoms include high blood pressure, headaches, anxiety attacks, fever, sweating, nausea, vomiting, clammy skin, rapid pulse, heart palpitations.
Last week, Irrfan Khan's mother, Saeeda Begum, passed away in Jaipur on Saturday due to natural causes. She was 95 years old and had been keeping unwell for some time.
