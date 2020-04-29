Irrfan Khan death: Childhood friend reveals that actor's mother wanted him to become a teacher in Jaipur

Haider Ali Zaidi, the Bharatpur SP and a friend of Irrfan Khan said that it is difficult to comprehend that the actor is no more.

"One thing I have to give Irrfan. He lived life on his terms. He was intense and that intensity could be seen in the roles he played," Zaidi said while speaking to Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra.

Irrfan Khan died due to colon-induced complications on Wedenesday morning. He was 53. His death has sent shockwaves across the film world, and those who knew and worked with the actor, have commented what a great human being he was.

While speaking to Free Press Journal, Zaidi also said that it will take time to get over Irrfan's death. "I still expect a call from him at any point," he said fighting tears.

Zaidi, who is close to Irrfan's family, also said that his mother wanted him to come back to Jaipur and become a teacher.

Watch the video here