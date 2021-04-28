Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Top 10 films of the legendary actor

It has been a year since Irrfan Khan, an actor par excellence, bid adieu to this world, leaving legions of his fans heartbroken.

Irrfan was suffering from a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour - for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media. He died on April 29, 2020.

The legend is still hugely missed by his family, fans and friends. The artiste continues to inspire a great deal of love and respect even today with his performances and journey. Indeed, Irrfan’s filmography is a proof of his expertise in his craft.

With a year of Irrfan Khan's absence, let's take a trip down memory lane and scroll through the top 10 performances of the internationally acclaimed actor.

1. Piku

Irrfan played the character of Rana Chaudhary with amazing flair. The irritability of a driver constantly halted by a nagging client is portrayed effortlessly by Irrfan. Needless to say, the Irrfan-Amitabh chemistry makes Piku a must-watch.

2. Hindi Medium

Irrfan played a businessman who tries to get his daughter in a good school by hook or crook. The sheer innocence of the character is brought to life by Irrfan.

3. Angrezi Medium

Irrfan's last big release which made everyone shed a few tears is an emotional tale of a father and a daughter. A man who would go to any length in order to get his daughter in a good college is portrayed amazingly by Irrfan.

4. Life in Metro

A highly acclaimed film which consisted of many fabulous actors. Irrfan's performance in the movie is short but impactful.

5. D-day

Another critically acclaimed film that had a stellar cast. Irrfan Khan's portrayal of Wali Khan in the movie is nothing short of brilliant.

6. Haasil

Probably the first movie which made everyone notice the sheer class of Irrfan is Haasil. Irrfan's embodiment of a goon madly chasing a girl is amazing.

7. Life of Pi

Irrfan's oozing class gained worldwide recognition through Life of Pi. His portrayal of Piscine Patel is surreal.

8. Paan Singh Tomar

Biography of a dacoit who once represented India in the Asian Games. The nuances of the characters picked up by Irrfan in the movie proves why he is considered one of the best ever.

9. Talvar

Irrfan played the role of a CBI officer investigating a high profile murder case. Even during the moments when Irrfan plays an enraged and angry cop, the demeanor of a CBI officer never leaves the soul of the character.

10. The Lunchbox

Probably the most talked about critically acclaimed film, The Lunchbox perfectly portrays the sheer quality of Irrfan's acting prowess. Irrfan plays an introverted loner who falls in love with the lady who makes her lunch. Irrfan's performance in the movie is one of the best by any actor in recent times.