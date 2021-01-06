Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the man who personified class and perfection

Irrfan Khan is one of the best actors who has blessed the Global Cinema. The down to earth attitude and extremely positive behavior of the man will keep him a fan favorite in years to come.
Irrfan Khan was born in Tonk, Rajasthan, on January 7. His passion for acting earned him a scholarship in the National School of Drama. He started his career with television shows like ‘Chanakya’ and ‘Chandrakanta’. The effortless acting combined with the stupendous ability to live the character he portrayed earned him widespread recognition.
‘Salaam Bombay’ was Irrfan’s first-ever Bollywood film but his role was edited out of the film. However, he didn’t lose hope and went on to do more films which unfortunately did not work well on the box office.
Before he could he become a fan favorite in India, Irrfan’s acting was being praised worldwide. His role in ‘Warrior’, directed by Asif Kapadia made him an International star. Post that, Irrfan appeared in many critically acclaimed films but was yet to make an impact on the Indian audience.
His big break came through ‘Rog’ which earned him heaps of praise. Within no time Irrfan was being lauded by audiences worldwide. He appeared in Hollywood films like ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Life of Pi’ but his passion and first preference was always Hindi films.
Irrfan reportedly turned down many Hollywood projects as we wanted to do more Hindi films. Towards the last phase of his career, Irrfan became a star whose presence was enough to call a movie worthy of investing time.
The superstar battled neuroendocrine tumor for a long time. He breathed his last on 29th April 2020 due to a colon infection.
