Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the man who personified class and perfection

Irrfan Khan is one of the best actors who has blessed the Global Cinema. The down to earth attitude and extremely positive behavior of the man will keep him a fan favorite in years to come.

Irrfan Khan was born in Tonk, Rajasthan, on January 7. His passion for acting earned him a scholarship in the National School of Drama. He started his career with television shows like ‘Chanakya’ and ‘Chandrakanta’. The effortless acting combined with the stupendous ability to live the character he portrayed earned him widespread recognition.