Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: From 'Piku' to 'Life of Pi', 10 best movies of the legendary actor

Actor Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise in 2020 left us all in tears. The legendary actor had worked in Hindi cinema as well as in British and American films.

Cited in the media as one of the finest actors of Indian cinema, Khan's career spanned over 30 years and earned him numerous accolades.

He was honoured with a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards. In 2011, was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour.

Irrfan Khan made his film debut in the movie 'Salaam Bombay!' in 1988. He got his breakthrough after starring in the British film 'The Warrior' in 2001. He created a name for himself with roles in the 'Haasil' and 'Maqbool'.

His highest-grossing Bollywood film was 'Hindi Medium' and his final film appearance was in its sequel 'Angrezi Medium'. The two performances won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Here are the top 10 performances of the internationally acclaimed actor:

Piku

Irrfan played the character of Rana Chaudhary with amazing flair. The irritability of a driver constantly halted by a nagging client is portrayed effortlessly by Irrfan. Needless to say, the Irrfan-Amitabh chemistry makes 'Piku' a must watch.

Hindi Medium

Irrfan played a businessman who tries to get his daughter in a good school by hook or crook. The sheer innocence of the character is brought to life by Irrfan.

Angrezi Medium

Irrfan's last big release which made everyone shed a few tears is an emotional tale of a father and a daughter. A man who would go to any length in order to get his daughter in a good college is portrayed amazingly by Irrfan.

Life in Metro

A highly acclaimed film which consisted of many fabulous actors. Irrfan's performance in the movie is short but impactful.

D-Day

It is another critically acclaimed film that had a stellar cast. Irrfan Khan's portrayal of Wali Khan in the movie is nothing short of brilliant.

Haasil

Probably the first movie which made everyone notice the sheer class of the actor is 'Haasil'. His embodiment of a goon madly chasing a girl is amazing.

Life of Pi

Irrfan's oozing class gained worldwide recognition through Life of Pi. His portrayal of Piscine Patel is surreal.

Paan Singh Tomar

It is a biography of a dacoit who once represented India in the Asian Games. The nuances of the characters picked up by Irrfan in the movie proves why he is considered one of the best ever. He also won a National Film Award for this film.

Talvar

Irrfan played the role of a CBI officer investigating a high-profile murder case. Even during the moments when Irrfan plays an enraged and angry cop, the demeanor of a CBI officer never leaves the soul of the character.

The Lunchbox

Probably the most talked-about critically acclaimed film, The Lunchbox perfectly portrays the sheer quality of Irrfan's acting prowess. Irrfan plays an introverted loner who falls in love with the lady who makes her lunch.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:35 PM IST