Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and others remember the late star

Irrfan Khan's son Babil, wife Sutapa Sikdar and a host of Bollywood celebrities on Thursday remembered the late star on his 55th birth anniversary, almost a year after the actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer.

Khan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors with acclaimed performances in films such as "Maqbool", "The Namesake", "Paan Singh Tomar" and "Hindi Medium", died at a Mumbai hospital in April 2020, leaving his fans, peers and family in mourning.

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body, He was buried at the Versova graveyard and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a heart-warming video of Khan trying to video call him, in the presence of Sikdar and Ayaan.

He said though his father never encouraged him to remember the date, it's impossible for him to forget it this time.

"Perhaps, that is why I don't remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours.