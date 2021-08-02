'Irreparable loss cinema': Collin D'Cunha, Smriti Kiran and others pay emotional tribute to film critic Rashid Irani

Rashid Irani, 74, one of the country's foremost film critics, was found dead at his Mumbai residence, on Monday. He likely breathed his last on July 30 at his home in the South Mumbai neighbourhood of Dhobitalao.

After official social media account of the Mumbai Press Club tweeted about Irani's demise, several journalists and netizens paid emotional tributes.

Writer and director Collin D'Cunha wrote, "A Critic whose reviews we grew up reading and a regular sight at all film festivals in Mumbai. RIP #RashidIrani . His story on being lonely during lockdown was heartbreaking."