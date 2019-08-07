Irreparable loss: B-Town celebs mourn death of veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash

Mumbai: After the news of veteran filmmaker and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather J. Om Prakash's death broke out, a string of celebrities from the Hindi film fraternity took to social media to condole his demise.

Prakash, who was known for his penchant of making superhit musical dramas that started with the letter 'A' is remembered even today for films such as "Aayee Milan Ki Bela", "Aaya Saawan Jhum Ke" and "Aap Ki Kasam" in the 1970s and 1980s. The filmmaker, breathed his last at his residence here on Wednesday, a close family friend said. He was 92.

"He was very active all through his career, making women-oriented films and an important functionary of the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association and other industry associations," close family associate and veteran journalist Indermohan Singh Pannu told IANS.

Here's what the celebs have tweeted: Amitabh Bachchan: "J. Om Prakash ji, producer, director of eminence, passed away this morning. A kind gentle affable being. My neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather. Sad! Prayers for his soul."

Jimmy Sheirgill: "RIP Sushma Sawrajji RIP J. Om Prakashji. Sad day. condolences to the families ..almighty give you strength to bear the irreparable loss."