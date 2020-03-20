Ironic! Ranveer Singh wants 'Apna Time Aayega' face mask amid coronavirus outbreak

Several Bollywood celebrities have been keeping their fans updated about how they're spending their time at home. From workout routines to skincare, a number of stars are trying to engage with fans through social media. Ranveer Singh has also been sharing glimpses of his self-quarantine period. The 'Gully Boy' actor took to Instagram to share a few throwback pictures. He also shared selfies with fans who were seen sporting 'Apna Time Aayega' face masks.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Homie’s precaution drip tight"
The actor shared another selfie with a fan who's seen wearing the same mask. Ranveer captioned the picture, "Gotta get me onna dese"
Netizens took to the comments section to react to the pictures. A user wrote, "By Apna time aayega does he mean he'll be getting Corona soon?"
A few others asked Ranveer, "where's your Mask?"
Ranveer also shared a few other pictures on the photo-sharing app.
On the work front, Ranveer has a specaial cameo in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. The Akshay Kumar starrer was supposed to hit the theatres on March 24, however, the makers have postponed the release amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports-drama,'83'. He's essaying the role of former cricket captain Kapil Dev, in the movie that traces the journey of India's win in the 1983 world cup.
He's also working on Yash Raj Films' upcoming comedy flick, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The film is about a Gujarati man who believes in equal rights between males and females in the society. Debutante Shalini Pandey is playing Ranveer's ladylove in the film.
