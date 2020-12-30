Ira's rumoured boyfriend Nupur Shikhare accompanies Aamir Khan's family to Gir National Park; see pics

To celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, along with Azad and Ira headed to the Gir National Park on Sunday. Now, seems like Ira's rumoured boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare has also joined the Khan clan for the trip.
If Nupur's Instagram posts are anything to go by, the fitness trainer had tagged along Aamir and Ira for the three-day Safari. Although he hasn't shared pictures with his rumoured girlfriend, he took to the photo-sharing app to share snaps of Asiatic lions.
Commenting on the picture, Ira wrote, "His paws are bigger than my face."
Check it out here:
For those unversed, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who was earlier dating Mishaal Kirpalani, is reportedly in a relationship with her dad’s fitness coach Nupur Shikhare.
According to a report, they became more than just friends during the lockdown and have been dating for the last six. Nupur has also met Ira's mother Reena Dutta.
The fitness coach, who has even trained former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen, often shares adorable pictures with Ira on Instagram. From Diwali to Halloween, the rumoured couple spend a lot of time together besides their workout routine.
On the work front, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, 'Euripides' Medea'. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy 'Medea', and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)