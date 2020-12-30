Ira's rumoured boyfriend Nupur Shikhare accompanies Aamir Khan's family to Gir National Park; see pics

To celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, along with Azad and Ira headed to the Gir National Park on Sunday. Now, seems like Ira's rumoured boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare has also joined the Khan clan for the trip.

If Nupur's Instagram posts are anything to go by, the fitness trainer had tagged along Aamir and Ira for the three-day Safari. Although he hasn't shared pictures with his rumoured girlfriend, he took to the photo-sharing app to share snaps of Asiatic lions.

Commenting on the picture, Ira wrote, "His paws are bigger than my face."

Check it out here: