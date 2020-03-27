Ira Khan wants to date her dad Aamir Khan's female co-star from 'Dangal'

With B-town celebs having all the free time in the world amid this 21-day lockdown, they’re finding ways to interact with fans via social media. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan also took part in the same, and asked her Instagram followers and asked “What are you doing this quarantine?”

The star kid who has 248K followers on the photo sharing application had one answer she chose to reply. The user wrote, “Thinking about dating Sanya Malhotra”, to which Ira immediately replied, “Get in line Sanya Malhotra. Me first.”