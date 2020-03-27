Ira Khan wants to date her dad Aamir Khan's female co-star from 'Dangal'

With B-town celebs having all the free time in the world amid this 21-day lockdown, they’re finding ways to interact with fans via social media. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan also took part in the same, and asked her Instagram followers and asked “What are you doing this quarantine?”
The star kid who has 248K followers on the photo sharing application had one answer she chose to reply. The user wrote, “Thinking about dating Sanya Malhotra”, to which Ira immediately replied, “Get in line Sanya Malhotra. Me first.”
Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut alongside Aamir in the sports drama Dangal. Also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film touched upon the lives of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his wrestler daughters Geeta (Fatima) and Babita (Sanya).
While we’re in love with Ira’s unapologetic approach on a public platform, she has been headlining for her sizzling photoshoots as well.
In 2019, Ira announced her theatrical debut with ‘Euripides 'Medea’. Talking about why she chose to mark her debut with Medea, she said, “I wanted to direct a story where I feel like I will be able to tell something specific. I like this play because I wanted to tell the story in my way.”
“I find Greek mythology interesting and dramatic. These myths are absurd. I always knew that if I want to do a play, then I would do a Classical story. And when I started the process, I really liked Medea because it is still relevant; we do see such cases happening even today”, said Ira, who has been a student of Greek tragedy and German literature and has a special interest in classical literature.
