Ira Khan spends some quality time with her ‘couch-buddy’ Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been making headlines ever since she shared pictures of her stunning photoshoot with a friend. The star-kid is currently preparing for her first play which she will be directing. In between her hectic schedule, Ira Khan decided to unwind by spending some quality time with her father.
Ira shared a picture of herself with Aamir, both looking extremely happy and relaxed, and she captioned it, “Couch-buddy! #downtime #fatherdaughtertime #couchpotato #smile #cuddles.”
Ira Khan is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. She is currently directing her first play Medea, which is an adaptation of Euripides’ tragedy of the same name.
Recently, Ira took to Instagram to reveal that Hazel Keech will be playing the lead role in her play.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his next film Lal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.