Ira Khan loves distracting her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare while he works out, see pics

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who is an active Instagram user, recently shared a few video clips her boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.

In Ira’s Instagram story, Nupur is seen performing a kind of push-up that only an expert could do. However, Ira has no idea what kind of exercise he was performing.

She recorded him performing the exercise and wrote, "What are these strange movements?..."

In the second clip, Ira wrote, "love distracting him" as Nupur finished his workout and picked up his phone to sit and relax on the chair.

Soon, Nupur took to his Instagram Stories to share her post and wrote, "@khan.ira got her (eyes) on me". He added an eye gif instead of writing the word.