Ira Khan loves distracting her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare while he works out, see pics

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who is an active Instagram user, recently shared a few video clips her boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.
In Ira’s Instagram story, Nupur is seen performing a kind of push-up that only an expert could do. However, Ira has no idea what kind of exercise he was performing.
She recorded him performing the exercise and wrote, "What are these strange movements?..."
In the second clip, Ira wrote, "love distracting him" as Nupur finished his workout and picked up his phone to sit and relax on the chair.
Soon, Nupur took to his Instagram Stories to share her post and wrote, "@khan.ira got her (eyes) on me". He added an eye gif instead of writing the word.
In February, Ira confirmed her relationship with Nupur.
She had shared a series of pictures of them on the occasion of Promise Day, part of Valentine's week celebrations, and said, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you."
According to reports, Ira has been dating Nupur for a while. The two became more than just friends during the lockdown and have since been inseparable. Apparently, she has also introduced him to her mom.
Besides Aamir, Nupur trains former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He has been working with Ms Perfectionist for over a decade.
Last year, Nupur had also joined the Khan clan at Gir National Park to celebrate Aamir and Kiran Rao's 15th wedding anniversary.
For those unversed, Ira was previously in a relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani. The duo dated for two years before parting ways in late 2019.
On the work front, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, 'Euripides' Medea'. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy 'Medea', and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)