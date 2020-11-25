Ira Khan dating her dad Aamir’s fitness coach Nupur Shikhare: Report

"When I was 14, I was sexually harassed. That was slightly an odd situation as I didn't know what that person was doing and if they knew what they were doing. It wasn't happening every day. So, it took me a year to be sure that they knew what they are doing and that is what they are doing. My parents got myself out of the situation,” said Ira.

She elucidated on the subject of privileges and how they affected her mental health.

She said, "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn't seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents' divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means."

Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, "Euripides' Medea". The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy "Medea", and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.