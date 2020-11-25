Ira Khan dating her dad Aamir’s fitness coach Nupur Shikhare: Report

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is reportedly dating her dad’s fitness coach Nupur Shikhare.
A look at Nupur’s Instagram feed suggests that the duo spend a lot of time together besides their workout routine.
For those unversed, Ira was previously in a relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani. The duo dated for two years before parting ways in late 2019.
Now, according to a report by Pinkvilla, Ira has been dating Nupur for the last six months. The two became more than just friends during the lockdown and have since been inseparable. Apparently, she has also introduced him to her mom. Not to mention, the Diwali post shared by Nupur is Ira’s WhatsApp display picture.
Besides Aamir, Nupur trains former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He has been working with Ms Perfectionist for over a decade.
Earlier this month, said that she was sexually harassed at 14. She made the revelation while talking about the divorce of her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, which happened in 2002.
"When I was 14, I was sexually harassed. That was slightly an odd situation as I didn't know what that person was doing and if they knew what they were doing. It wasn't happening every day. So, it took me a year to be sure that they knew what they are doing and that is what they are doing. My parents got myself out of the situation,” said Ira.
She elucidated on the subject of privileges and how they affected her mental health.
She said, "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn't seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents' divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means."
Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, "Euripides' Medea". The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy "Medea", and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.
