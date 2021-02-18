IPL 2021 Auction: Aryan Khan takes dad Shah Rukh Khan's seat as KKR bids

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan joined Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta and their daughter Jahnavi for the IPL Auction 2021 at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) table, in Chennai, on Thursday.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore, Jay Mehta and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were the others spotted at the KKR table.

While Jahnavi has been making her presence felt at IPL auctions as the 'youngest bidder' for the past few years, Aryan marked his debut at the table as he graced the auction.

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan and Juhu Chawla gave the event a miss.

Check out the pictures here: