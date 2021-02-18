IPL 2021 Auction: Aryan Khan takes dad Shah Rukh Khan's seat as KKR bids

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan joined Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta and their daughter Jahnavi for the IPL Auction 2021 at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) table, in Chennai, on Thursday.
KKR CEO Venky Mysore, Jay Mehta and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were the others spotted at the KKR table.
While Jahnavi has been making her presence felt at IPL auctions as the 'youngest bidder' for the past few years, Aryan marked his debut at the table as he graced the auction.
Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan and Juhu Chawla gave the event a miss.
Check out the pictures here:
Last year, Aryan was spotted with his father at the Dubai International Stadium as they witnessed their franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals.
Kolkata Knight Riders have retained most of the squad that featured in IPL 2020 and they can take it easy in the upcoming edition. The franchise may just look to add good quality Indian players to their side as overseas recruits are taken care of already.
A total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer as the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction begins in Chennai on Thursday. 1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction and the final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.