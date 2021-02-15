Invasion of privacy: Netizens call out paps after inside video from Randhir Kapoor's birthday dinner goes viral

On Sunday evening the Kapoor clan arrived at Randhir Kapoor's Mumbai residence for his birthday bash. Actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived for the dinner with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, while Aadar Jain was accompanied by his rumoured lady love Tara Sutaria.

Karisma, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor were among the others who were clicked by the shutterbugs as they arrived for the family dinner.

The pictures from the bash were shared by paparazzi on Instagram. However, a viral video shared by a popular paparazzo showed the camera person zooming into the living room of the veteran actor's house.

The video showed Tara Sutaria, Anissa Malhotra and others engaged in a conversation, unaware of the fact that they're being recorded.

Check out the video here;