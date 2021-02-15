Invasion of privacy: Netizens call out paps after inside video from Randhir Kapoor's birthday dinner goes viral

On Sunday evening the Kapoor clan arrived at Randhir Kapoor's Mumbai residence for his birthday bash. Actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived for the dinner with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, while Aadar Jain was accompanied by his rumoured lady love Tara Sutaria.
Karisma, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor were among the others who were clicked by the shutterbugs as they arrived for the family dinner.
The pictures from the bash were shared by paparazzi on Instagram. However, a viral video shared by a popular paparazzo showed the camera person zooming into the living room of the veteran actor's house.
The video showed Tara Sutaria, Anissa Malhotra and others engaged in a conversation, unaware of the fact that they're being recorded.
Check out the video here;
The video didn't go down well with netizens and several users slammed the photographer for 'invading the family's privacy'.
"This is not paparazzi but invasion of privacy for which the person who filmed the video must be jailed," commented a user.
Another wrote, "Can you all stop zooming into their house! Just stop it! That's so disrespectful! We don't want to invade their privacy, this is just ridiculous!"
"How do you not feel wrong and shameful to be recording someone by invading their privacy. This is no okay. Who are you even filing such useless content for ? I’m pretty sure nobody’s cares about them to that extent. This is too much," read a comment.
Meanwhile, here are the pictures from Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash: