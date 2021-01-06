'Invading our privacy': Anushka Sharma lashes out at publication for sharing her, Virat Kohli's pics

Actress Anushka Sharma has lashed out at a media outlet for sharing pictures of her and her husband Virat Kohli and 'invading their privacy'.

On Wednesday, after the publication shared 'exclusive' pictures of the couple sitting on their balcony, a furious Anushka took to her story and called them out.

"Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!" she wrote alongside a screenshot of the article.