'Invading our privacy': Anushka Sharma lashes out at publication for sharing her, Virat Kohli's pics

Actress Anushka Sharma has lashed out at a media outlet for sharing pictures of her and her husband Virat Kohli and 'invading their privacy'.
On Wednesday, after the publication shared 'exclusive' pictures of the couple sitting on their balcony, a furious Anushka took to her story and called them out.
"Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!" she wrote alongside a screenshot of the article.
Anushka and Kohli are expecting their first child together.
Recently, in an interview with a magazine, Anushka had mentioned that her and Virat do not want to raise a child in the public eye by engaging him/her on social media.
She'd said, “No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It's going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."
They announced their pregnancy on social media in August. The couple confirmed that they will welcome their first born in January 2021.
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka captioned the image. Virat shared the same caption on his Twitter page.
