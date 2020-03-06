International Women's Day 2020: Why women-centric films flop

Women-centric films aren’t a new genre to the Indian film fraternity or Bollywood for that matter. The fact that Mother India is known as an iconic celluloid even today, is proof that a woman did manage to drive audience to theatres decades ago. However, despite the progress we’ve seen where our leading ladies are going solo for some of the most exceptional narratives, the numbers generated by these movies speak otherwise.

There hasn’t been a single women-centric Bollywood movie that has reached the Rs 100 crore club. The closest of all is Veere Di Wedding that made Rs 81 crore at the box office. However, even though the film was pitched as a feminist reel, critics suggested that it had nothing to do with it and was just an entertaining chick-flick.

This is followed by Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja which made Rs 75 crore. The film which is based on a true story was the driving factor, with an incredible performance, not by the lead but by the director and the antagonist Jim Sarbh who was appreciated for sending chills down the spine.