International Women's Day 2020: Why women-centric films flop

Women-centric films aren’t a new genre to the Indian film fraternity or Bollywood for that matter. The fact that Mother India is known as an iconic celluloid even today, is proof that a woman did manage to drive audience to theatres decades ago. However, despite the progress we’ve seen where our leading ladies are going solo for some of the most exceptional narratives, the numbers generated by these movies speak otherwise.
There hasn’t been a single women-centric Bollywood movie that has reached the Rs 100 crore club. The closest of all is Veere Di Wedding that made Rs 81 crore at the box office. However, even though the film was pitched as a feminist reel, critics suggested that it had nothing to do with it and was just an entertaining chick-flick.
This is followed by Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja which made Rs 75 crore. The film which is based on a true story was the driving factor, with an incredible performance, not by the lead but by the director and the antagonist Jim Sarbh who was appreciated for sending chills down the spine.
For assuming that an entertaining film on self-made women would make the cut, the idea did not resonate during Queen, which saw Kangana Ranaut deliver the best performance of her lifetime. However, Queen was more of a light hearted comedy with a quirky twist of a woman going on a honeymoon all by herself after she’s left heartbroken, saw a slow start initially. The Indian audience prefers only two kinds of endings – one where the protagonists fall in love or one dies and the love remains. The hard hitting reality that a woman does not need a man was way more of a progressive concept to digest, and hence didn’t fare well on the box office and made only Rs 61 crore.
Similarly, Pink, which was Taapse Pannu’s debut film only managed to make Ra 65 crore because of the Amitabh Bachchan factor. Consent was hardly the trigger for footfall at cinema halls. It was more of how Big B looked his best onscreen.
Coming to the real issues like rape and acid attack as seen in Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, the Indian audience may laud the idea of such films being made that can initiate a change in the mindset, but fail to show the enthusiasm in theatres.
To be fair, it’s not about sexism or misogyny that makes one ditch a women-centric film. A person looks for a break from their mundane life through entertainment and that too after paying a price. A film is meant to be a gratifying escape from reality. Anything that seems too real and reminds us of our daily problems is dumbed down. So whether the protagonist is a man or a woman, at the end of the day, a film is only judged for its level of entertainment, entertainment and entertainment – courtesy Vidya Balan, The Dirty Picture.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)