Bollywood

Updated on

International Women’s Day 2020: Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and other B-town stars share heartfelt posts

By FPJ Web Desk

Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Hema Malini, Taapsee Pannu, Kajol and other Bollywood stars took to their social media to wish fans a Happy Women's Day.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day 2020 on Sunday, big-starry names of b-town shared inspiring messages and extended warm wishes to fans. To begin with, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter handle and wrote, "Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman!"

'Thappad' actress Taapsee Pannu who's known for her women-centric films and fiery characters urged her fans to do their bit towards the change they want to see. The actress shared a picture of her 'Thappad' team and wrote, "From us... to you... Happy Women’s Day! Make sure you do your bit towards the change you want to see :) We did a bit from our side"

Kajol, who was last seen in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' took to her social media and shared a powerful video as an ode to all the women who form her core women’s club.

She wrote, "To all the women who form my core women’s club! And have raised me in all different ways and taught me different definitions of feminism! Let this day be an acceptance of that"

Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty and other Bollywood stars also shared heart-felt posts to wish their fans. Check them out here:

The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem. They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts. They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens .... Happy Womenâs day today n everyday â¥ï¸... such beautiful words

Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for, is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life and not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, and countries. To have our ambitions, dreams, and goals be given due importance. To be accorded equal opportunities and not be held back from progressing in our chosen paths. To be paid equally like all our counterparts when the input is equal. AÂ woman's right to equality has been understated for centuries. Itâs 2020! Let's come together and make it an Egalitarian society as a unified force, to ensure our current and future generations can experience 'equality' in reality by pledging to be #EachForEqual. Let's BE the change we wish to see. Happy Women's Day! Today and Every dayðª . . . . . . . . #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay2020 #womensrights #equality

Everyday is our day â¨ð

