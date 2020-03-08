International Women’s Day 2020: Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and other B-town stars share heartfelt posts

Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Hema Malini, Taapsee Pannu, Kajol and other Bollywood stars took to their social media to wish fans a Happy Women's Day.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day 2020 on Sunday, big-starry names of b-town shared inspiring messages and extended warm wishes to fans. To begin with, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter handle and wrote, "Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman!"