International Women’s Day 2020: Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and other B-town stars share heartfelt posts

Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Hema Malini, Taapsee Pannu, Kajol and other Bollywood stars took to their social media to wish fans a Happy Women's Day.
As the world celebrates International Women's Day 2020 on Sunday, big-starry names of b-town shared inspiring messages and extended warm wishes to fans. To begin with, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter handle and wrote, "Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman!"
'Thappad' actress Taapsee Pannu who's known for her women-centric films and fiery characters urged her fans to do their bit towards the change they want to see. The actress shared a picture of her 'Thappad' team and wrote, "From us... to you... Happy Women’s Day! Make sure you do your bit towards the change you want to see :) We did a bit from our side"
Kajol, who was last seen in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' took to her social media and shared a powerful video as an ode to all the women who form her core women’s club.
She wrote, "To all the women who form my core women’s club! And have raised me in all different ways and taught me different definitions of feminism! Let this day be an acceptance of that"
Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty and other Bollywood stars also shared heart-felt posts to wish their fans. Check them out here:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)