International Women's Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a loving picture with her mom and baby Taimur

Recently Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed a whole lot of attention with her Instagram debut. In just over three days, Bebo has 1.4 million followers on the social media site, and we are not surprised! This is because the multiple social media accounts run by her fans (in her name) have also garnered millions of followers over the years.
On the occasion of Women's Day, Kareena took to Instagram and posted a monochromatic picture of her little fur-ball Taimur with her mom, Babita. In the picture, Babita can be seen sitting on the sofa with her cute grandson, enjoying a probable funny conversation with him, as she covers her mouth probably trying to pretend that she is shocked at something he said.
Alongside the picture, the actress penned down a short but sweet caption for her mom on this special day, which reads, 'Boss. Mother. 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧. Legend. 08.03.2020'.
Here is the picture she shared:
Within no time, the post got a lot of love in the form of likes and comments. Karisma Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to comment on Bebo's post. Here is what they commented:
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie 'Good Newwz', which also starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.
